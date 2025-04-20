Berwick and Morpeth Ladies in Cup Final action

By Jon Tait
Contributor
Published 20th Apr 2025, 18:36 BST
Updated 21st Apr 2025, 09:40 BST
Berwick Rangers Ladies are looking to complete a double.

The borderers have already lifted the Northumberland Women’s Premier Division silverware and they will now go for the League Cup medals too when they take on Morpeth Town Ladies at Sam Smith’s Park this Sunday.

Town will finish the season in third spot behind Wallsend Boys Club after leading much of the early running in what is also their first season in the higher-level following promotion.

The match kicks off at 2pm.

