Bell nets treble in Tweedmouth win

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Craig Bell netted a hat-trick in Tweedmouth Rangers’ 4-3 success at Vale of Leithen in the Second Division of the East of Scotland League.

The pacy striker was on target in the 39th minute to give Rangers a half time lead.

He struck again in the 50th minute and although Kyle Mitchell pulled one back three minutes later when he slammed one in off the underside of the bar from distance, Bell completed his treble on the hour to restore the two-goal advantage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cammy Howden added the fourth five minutes later but two goals in the last ten minutes from Mitchell saw him complete a treble himself for the hosts at Victoria Park.

Rangers won at Victoria Park

Mid-table Rangers hosted Peebles Rovers in midweek.

Highfields United were beaten 4-3 at home by Duns Amateurs in the Border Amateur A Division. Dodd struck twice and Jones got the other.

They had beaten Tweedmouth Amateurs 3-1 in the derby at the Five Arches last midweek but failed to capitalise on that success.

Berwick Town also suffered a defeat in the B Division as they went down 2-1 at St. Boswell’s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Top scorer Hume was on target with his fifth of the season and Town were unlucky not to secure a point as both Lyall and Hossack hit the woodwork.

Town host Gala Fairydean in League action at Billendean on Saturday while Tweedmouth Amateurs take on Coldstream Amateurs and Highfields travel to Hawick Waverley in the first round of the Colin Campbell Cup.