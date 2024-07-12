Bedlington Terriers still waiting for 3G pitch update

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bedlington Terriers were beaten 4-0 by Whitley Bay in their second match of pre-season.

Mikel Thompson slid in the opener at Welfare Park in the 39th minute when he was played through and Reagan Patterson made it two just after the hour when he fired one into the corner.

Thompson added his second four minutes later with a close range finish after Terriers didn’t deal with a throw in and Robbie Christie wrapped things up in the 74th minute with a low drive.

Terriers had won their opening warm-up 4-1 against Newcastle Benfield.

The club are still awaiting updates on the development of a 3G pitch at the Welfare after numerous delays and set-backs.