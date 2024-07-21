Bedlington still on top

By Jon Tait
Contributor
Published 21st Jul 2024, 16:38 BST
A smart 74 from Bedlington’s Majid Ansari helped the side to a 41-run victory over Blagdon Park which maintained top spot in Division Three.

Ryan Kirkup knocked 58 and Joseph Wood 27 as Bedlington were 212 all out.

Cameron Rochow took three wickets and Nicky Douglas, Josh Watson and Ansari two apiece as they tumbled the visitors for 171 all out.

Bedlington will hope to keep their championship dreams on track when they go to Ponteland 2nds this weekend.

