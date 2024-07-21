Bedlington still on top

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A smart 74 from Bedlington’s Majid Ansari helped the side to a 41-run victory over Blagdon Park which maintained top spot in Division Three.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ryan Kirkup knocked 58 and Joseph Wood 27 as Bedlington were 212 all out.

Cameron Rochow took three wickets and Nicky Douglas, Josh Watson and Ansari two apiece as they tumbled the visitors for 171 all out.

Bedlington will hope to keep their championship dreams on track when they go to Ponteland 2nds this weekend.