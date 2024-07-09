Bedlington in cricket cup final action
Bedlington Cricket Club have reached the final of the Dr. Tom Barlow Memorial Cup.
The seconds face United Stars for the silverware at Blaydon Cricket Club this Sunday (14th July) at 2pm.
Bedlington have beaten Bates Cottages, Backworth, Tynemouth, and Mitford en route to the final.
United Stars are a west Northumbrian village side based at Wark.
They entered the T20 competition in the second round, winning at Lions, then beat Leadgate and Stamfordham to take their place.
Bedlington’s Callum Easton is currently fifth in the competition’s battings charts with 104 runs while Cole Moscrop is joint-second in the bowling with nine wickets.
