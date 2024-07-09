Bedlington in cricket cup final action

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bedlington Cricket Club have reached the final of the Dr. Tom Barlow Memorial Cup.

The seconds face United Stars for the silverware at Blaydon Cricket Club this Sunday (14th July) at 2pm.

Bedlington have beaten Bates Cottages, Backworth, Tynemouth, and Mitford en route to the final.

United Stars are a west Northumbrian village side based at Wark.

Bedlington 2nds face United Stars in the final at Blaydon

They entered the T20 competition in the second round, winning at Lions, then beat Leadgate and Stamfordham to take their place.