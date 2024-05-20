Bamburgh spin to a Kirkley win

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bamburgh’s King of Spin Finn Baker Cresswell took 3-9 in the village club’s 79 run victory over Kirkley.

The stunningly picturesque pitch on the green in front of the castle is certainly providing some turn and movement for the bowler, who is enjoying the best figures of his career so far.

And with Neil Newcombe also bowling 3-18, it’s the seam men who are using their technical ability to tumble the wickets despite all the previous wet weather – and that’s testament to the club’s volunteer ground staff.

Baker Cresswell was also 3-9 in Bamburgh’s previous 127 run success against Chatsworth.

Finn Baker Cresswell and Neil Newcombe in the Bamburgh dressing room

“We are very lucky at Bamburgh that the sand is conducive to excellent pitches for spin bowling which has helped me greatly,” said Baker Cresswell modestly.

He celebrated by sitting in the dressing room under a photograph of his hero Jaques Du Toit, the medium-fast South African right armer who played for Northumberland from 2013-17, with a trademark unlit cigarette in his mouth.

Newcombe, his white trousers stained red from rubbing for shine, is similarly profiting from the movement on the wicket and joined him under the pegs.

“Mr. Du Toit played a few games for us and became a cult hero around Bamburgh due to his skill and his fondness for cigarettes!” explained Finn.

“We decided to buy a poster of him to honour him every time we have the privilege of playing at Bamburgh.”

Bamburgh host Hatfield College this evening (Thursday 23rd) in a T20 fixture with a 6pm start before travelling to Bilton for their first away fixture of the season on Sunday.

“The Bamburgh team are incredibly close and we put out nearly the exact same side every week which leads to great team spirit,” he said.

15-year-old Bamburgh batsmen Finlay Allan and Alex Punton both scored their highest figures in senior cricket with a superb 29 and 14 respectively as the side ran up 186 for 3, Laurence Reeves chalking up another half century and retiring not out.