Bamburgh Castle host RNLI fundraiser
Alnwick cricket captain James Crooks has seen his club batting somewhat hampered by the rain - but kept up his run rate with an unbeaten 46 in Bamburgh’s 32 run win over Nidderdale.
The grounds staff worked wonders to get the fixture on and Bamburgh, who were put in to bat, were rewarded when opener Finn Baker Cresswell chalked up 57 runs as the hosts ended on 148-7.
Crooks maintained his impressive form with the ball as he took 4-25 with team-mate Neil Newcombe 2-11 as Nidderdale finished on 116-6.
Chatsworth House are the visitors to the village this Sunday, with a 1.30pm start.
The game is a fundraiser for the RNLI and the club invited people along to have a tea or coffee in the pavilion with all proceeds going to the charity.