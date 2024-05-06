Bamburgh Castle host RNLI fundraiser

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The grounds staff worked wonders to get the fixture on and Bamburgh, who were put in to bat, were rewarded when opener Finn Baker Cresswell chalked up 57 runs as the hosts ended on 148-7.

Crooks maintained his impressive form with the ball as he took 4-25 with team-mate Neil Newcombe 2-11 as Nidderdale finished on 116-6.

Chatsworth House are the visitors to the village this Sunday, with a 1.30pm start.