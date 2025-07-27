Bains warms up for big kick-off with a double

Rothbury completed their pre-season programme with a 6-1 success against North Sunderland.

Striker Adam Bains – who has a phenomenal record of 57 goals in 59 starts in the Northern Alliance for the Reds – was back on the goal trail in the friendly with a double.

The number nine’s strike ratio is superb, whatever the level, and he cleaned up at the club’s end of season awards night.

The others were tucked away by player/manager Tom Macpherson, S. Smylie, Ciaran Hanna and George Mavir while Rhys Hogg netted from the penalty spot for the Fishermen.

Rothbury hit-man Adam Bains blasts another one home. Picture by Susan Aynsley.

“The visitors started brighter but the Reds dominated the rest of the game,” said a club official.

The Coquetdale side kick-off their First Division season on Saturday when they play host to relegated Percy Main while Morpeth are at Willington Quay Saints and Stobswood Welfare travel to Whitburn & Cleadon.

North Sunderland’s Second Division season starts with them taking on Blyth Town Reserves at Seafields.