Bains on target in Reds victory

Adam Bains hit the only goal in Rothbury’s 1-0 win over Winlaton.

The Reds, who are at home again on Wednesday, April 23 against Wideopen, rocketed up to fifth in the table thanks to the number nine’s 22nd of the season.

He remains third in the scoring charts but gets the chance to go again on Saturday when Rothbury are back at Armstrong Park again to take on Wallsend Boys Club.

The Coquetdalers are sitting just outside the promotion places in Northern Alliance Division One.

Rothbury number nine Adam Bains. Picture by Susan Aynsley.

In Division Two, Morpeth’s Jamie Crosbie suffered an unfortunate ankle injury during their abandoned 1-1 draw with champions-elect Whitley Bay Sporting Club.

The visitors went ahead but Morpeth drew level thanks to a neat finish from Nathan Grant.

Liam Clavering almost won it, but his volley crashed back off the post.

Morpeth are in second spot and awaiting details of the replayed fixture.

North Sunderland are finishing the season really strongly and Alan Macfarlane’s side were on the goal trail for the second time in three days at Seafields.

The Fishermen thumped fifth-placed Cramlington Town Independent 5-0 last mid-week with the goals coming from Will Patterson (2), Robbie Swordy, Owen Robson and Luke Strangeways, then the black and whites were 4-1 winners over FC United of Newcastle on Saturday.

Strangeways struck twice with Jack Grisdale and Jayden Swordy also on the scoresheet.

The Seahouses side face a test on Saturday when Whitley Bay Sporting Club head up the coast to take them on.