Back-to-back wins for Berwick Rangers ahead of Cup tie

You would have imagined that the teacups would have been bouncing off the walls and the air turned blue when boss Thomas Scobbie got his side into the dressing rooms.

Two goals down at the break at an East Stirlingshire side who hadn’t won all season, while on a challenging run of results themselves, you could have forgiven the gaffer for launching into a verbal tirade.

But Scobbie instead calmly talked about how his side had got into some good areas and about getting them in to sit them down and talk to them at the Falkirk Stadium.

“We looked OK and good into some good areas, but the simple things killed us. Their goals were soft – they’ve got the ball into the striker’s feet in the box and it’s really difficult to defend then, so we’re really disappointed in the two goals that we conceded,” he said after.

“We made a tactical change ten minutes before half time then it was a case of getting them in at half time at 2-0 and speaking to them. Not going through them, just emphasising the point that if we raised it and the belief levels were 5-10 percent higher, we could really go and have a go.”

And did they ever, as a second half double from Liam Buchanan and another from Grant Nelson completed an amazing turnaround.

“The goals we scored were really good. We’ve had opportunities to score more but all together, to a man, to come out in the second half being 2-0 down, they really stepped up and showed a real belief and desire to get the three points, so I’m absolutely delighted.”

Rangers were without the suspended Max McGinley while Kane O’Connor, Callum Mackay, Alex Harris, Lewis Barr, Alan Cook, Gareth Rodger and Fraser Armstrong are all on the treatment table, though Scobbie expects some back for Saturday.

The black and gold take on Heriot-Watt in the South Region Cup this weekend and they progressed in the ESFA Qualifying Cup last week as the beat Fauldhouse United 5-0 at MKM Shielfield.

“Once we have the full squad back, we’ll have a really strong unit,” said Scobbie.

“Going into Cup games we’ll look to see where we can rotate with players coming back and looking to play a part so we’ll see where we can rest a couple and get some guys some minutes. We’ve got a busy period coming up and to get these guys back fit will be good for us.”