Back-to-back victories move Alnwick up table

In-form Alnwick Town hit-man Max Anderson hit his fourth in four games and declared: “It’s time to keep pushing forward.”

The striker was spot-on with a low penalty that went in off the inside of the post for the only goal in the black and white’s away day success at Grangetown Boys Club.

He was also on target in an emphatic 5-0 success at Chester-le-Street United last midweek where Euan Potts hit two and Ryan Payne and Luke Baston got the others.

“I was pleased to get on the scoresheet again and it was a good, hard-fought victory for the lads at Grangetown,” Anderson told the Gazette.

Alnwick Town are back at St. James's Park this Saturday when they take on Washington

“It was a tough game away from home in hot conditions. We would have taken that victory before travelling all the way down to Teesside.”

The back-to-back successes have propelled Town up to thirteenth spot in Northern League Division Two ahead of a mid-week game at home to Thornaby followed by a visit from bottom-of-the-League Washington to St. James’s Park this Saturday.

The Mechanics have conceded 45 times in their opening eleven fixtures and have taken just one point – but Anderson will be keen to not take his foot off the gas as Town look to continue their push up the table.

And there’s no place like home for boss Richie Latimer, who says he’s ‘over the moon’ with the last two results.

“Not just the wins, but the clean sheets and the players work rate,” he stressed.

“Max has been fantastic since coming to the club. His work rate is second to none and he’s now adding goals that only benefits us as a team.”

“We won't be underestimating any team or games this season. Washington will be another tough test. They have been unlucky in the last couple of games not to get points so will be going into that game with the same attitude as if we were playing top of the league and hopefully keep this good run going,” said Latimer.

Alnwick Town Ladies kicked off their NERWFL campaign with a superb 3-1 win over newly-promoted York Railway Institute at St. James’s Park.

Jessica Morrison shot home in the 72nd minute and a late double from Chloe Young, in the 80 and 85th minutes, got Town off to a winning start.

They travel to Harrogate Town on Saturday.