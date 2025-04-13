Award-winning Alnmouth & Lesbury cricket club back in action

By Jon Tait
Contributor
Published 13th Apr 2025, 11:08 BST
Updated 14th Apr 2025, 08:56 BST
Alnmouth & Lesbury cricket club recently received a High Sherriff of Northumberland Award for their services to the community.

The club received a grant of £1,250, which they will put towards their juniors, as well as a certificate.

Junior players Teddy and Caleb received the award from High Sheriff Lucia Bridgeman and Rothbury-born TV presenter Alexander Armstrong.

The club’s first team take to the wicket this weekend for their opening fixture of the 2025 season when they take on Annfield Plain in the Northumberland & Tyneside Cricket League Division One.

Alnmouth & Lesbury juniors receiving the award
Alnmouth & Lesbury juniors receiving the award

Neighbours Alnwick also open their season in the top division with a journey down to Ponteland.

Morpeth go to Stocksfield.

The club have signed George Gray from South Northumberland, while Joe Carrick, Ollie Beale and Matthew Adamson have all re-joined after stints away.

Morpeth have a new overseas professional joining up in May.

“We’re thrilled to welcome our overseas amateur Jack Mosey (son of former overseas player John Mosey) to Morpeth Cricket Club,” said an official.

“The batting all-rounder has had an impressive season with Eudunda Roberstown Cricket Club averaging 65 with the bat at 15 with the ball in the Barossa and Light league in South Australia.”

