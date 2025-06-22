Around the greens
Warkworth are leading the way in the North Northumberland Golf League.
They top the Division One table after six games, ten points ahead of Magdalene Fields A, who have played a game more.
Seahouses are on top in the Member’s League, just ahead of Magdalene Fields.
Warkworth beat Rothbury last mid-week with F. Bell 7&6 against James Lingard, Paul Wilson one up against Richard Gander, Kevin Beany one up against Jack Friar and Lee Matthewson beating Greg Woodburn 7&5.
Wins for Kurt Yule, Stuart Virtue and Greg Wardhaugh helped Magdalene Fields A to their success against Alnmouth Village.