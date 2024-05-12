Around the Greens

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The North Northumberland Golf League has teed off for the new season.

Magdalene Fields A beat Alnwick Castle with Kurt Yule 5 & 4 over W. Belisle, Stuart Virtue 3 & 1 over CS Jobson, Sean Jackson 3 & 1 over C. Moore and Martin Neil 4 &3 over Mark Fryer. Alnwick’s Billy Brown beat Kevin Atkinson 2 & 1 and the match between Greg Wardhaugh and Harry Milham was drawn.

Foxton won 5-1 at home to Linden Hall with Sam Reid, Simon Michie, J. Hood and Chris Burton scoring successes while Lewis Cochrane beat Simon Johnston 5 & 3 for the visitors.

Bamburgh Castle beat Goswick with four rounds won and two drawn. M. Thompson, M. Dawson, Angus Smith and C. Taylor were all 2 & 1 over their opponents while S. Priestly and Dan Bullen and Aiden Topham and Alan Potts couldn’t be separated on the greens.

Warkworth travelled to Seahouses and came away with the win as they took three rounds to two with one drawn. F. Bremner, S. Fairhurst and T. Parnell were the Warkworth winners with G. Hornsby and K. Swan taking the rounds for the hosts.

Rothbury also secured a win on the road at Burgham Park by five rounds to one. James Lingard, Mark Clements, Jack Friar, Greg Woodburn and N. Rogerson scored the Rothbury successes while George Overden was 2 up against N. Richardson for the hosts.

Alnmouth Village were winners over Magdalene Fields B with five rounds won and one drawn. J. Jobson, A. Stanton, MJ Campbell, Sam Oliver and N. Baxter were victorious for the Village with A. Green and Daniel Biggins drawing.

