Armin wins Ingram trail race

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Andrew Armin won the Cheviot Trail Events Ingram lakes, trails and hill race in a time of 42 minutes 22 seconds.

David Young came in second just 52 seconds behind.

Northumberland Fell Runners’ Karen Robertson was the first female and she got around in 48 minutes 49 seconds. Karen finished seventh overall.