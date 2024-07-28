Armin wins Ingram trail race
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Andrew Armin won the Cheviot Trail Events Ingram lakes, trails and hill race in a time of 42 minutes 22 seconds.
David Young came in second just 52 seconds behind.
Northumberland Fell Runners’ Karen Robertson was the first female and she got around in 48 minutes 49 seconds. Karen finished seventh overall.
The Ingram lakes, trails and hill race is a six miler that starts and ends at the Ingram valley village hall and heads out on a waymarked course around an anti-clockwise loop of Branton lakes.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.