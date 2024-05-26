Aquabike qualifiers held at Druridge Bay
Druridge Bay hosts a British Triathlon age group qualifier for the 2025 World Standard Aquabike Championships this weekend.
The Northumberland Festival of Sport is held by VO2Max racing events and features open water swimming challenges at 750m – 1.5k or 3k on Saturday.
There are also children’s open water triathlons.
The Aquabike events take place on Sunday with standard and sprint distances in the aquathlon, and triathlon for both individual and relay competitors.
The swims will take place in Ladyburn Lake and the bike route runs along the coastal route, while the running is on a multi-lap route on the footpath around the country park.