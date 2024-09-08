Appleby saves put Rothbury through in Minor Cup
The Reds were trailing 2-0 against the i2i International Academy at Armstrong Park with just ten minutes to go in their inaugural fixture.
But the North Northumberland League side battled back to level with goals from Jay Graham and Joe Aynsley right at the death - then held their nerve to go through 3-0 on spot-kicks.
“Once we got to penalties I was quietly confident we would be okay,” said Hammond, with both sides having a man sent off as the game reached boiling point.
“Keega’s brilliant at pens and I had every confidence that he would drag us through.”
“It’s amazing to have the lads together, great to see so many Rothbury lads playing and the boys that have travelled to play have integrated well into the team and are brilliant to be around.”
“It was also amazing to have the first team down to watch. They really helped support the team and gave us the push on to get the second goal.”
Hammond was left sweating a spell out of the game and admitted after: “I’ve never played against a team as fit and well drilled, so fair play to the i2i lads.”
North Sunderland cruised into the next round with a 6-0 success at Blyth Rangers A.
Morpeth were the big-hitters of the day, however, as they pounded Ellington 14-2.
North Sunderland face a tougher task this weekend when the visit Division Two leaders Whitley Bay Sporting, while Morpeth travel to third-placed Cramlington Independent.
In Division One, Rothbury’s first team host Newcastle Benfield Reserves.
