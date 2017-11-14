Another busy weekend for the Harriers at home and abroad!

A group of four Alnwick Harriers took part in the Heaton Harriers organised Town Moor Memorial 10k on Sunday, with all performing very well.

First home for the club was Richard Johnson who ran very well to finish 23rd in an excellent 35.43. Next home was Steve Patterson in 38.14 to finish 47th, with Peter Gray home in 40.25 to finish 95th and second in the male 60 category. Final Harrier was Phil Lee in 52.50 to come home in 397th.

The day before a decent number of Harriers were in action in the Druridge Bay Parkrun. First to complete the 5k for Alnwick was Jon Archer in 19.36, just ahead of Jason Dawson who finished one place behind Jon in fifth. Jason notched a course pb of 19.48 and was first in the male 45 category.

David Milne jogged round in 21.12, just ahead of Carole Page, who was first female finisher at the event for the 40th time!

Harris Hall performed well to run a 5k pb of 23.48, a brilliant run by the Junior Harrier. Also of note Justine Norman won the female 45 category and Linda Patterson ran a course pb.

Results: 4-Jon Archer 19.36; 5-Jason Dawson 19.48 (72.73%); 11-David Milne 21.12; 16-Carole Page 21.35; 40-Harris Hall 23.48 (64.29%); 41-Phil Hall 23.49 (58.64%); 44-Justine Norman 24.17 (66.03%); 69-Linda Patterson 26.46; 75-Alice Tetley-Paul 27.11; 86-Alex Knight 27.58; 91-John Ross 28.35; 102-Christine Hardy 29.23; 111-Jayne McKenna 30.26; 147-Mark Hume 34.28.

Also in 5k action that morning were David Hindmarsh at Newbiggin where he finished 20th in 23.44, Kim Bronze at Hillsborough, Sheffield where he was 245th in 28.13 and Nell Gair at Darlington South Park where she was 222nd in 33.47.

Andy Stephenson was in long distance race action once again on Saturday, this time the Hardmoors Goathland Trail Marathon in North Yorkshire. No times are out as yet but Andy reckons he finished the toughie in about 5 hours 53.

Finally Laura McLean Jr was yet another to compete in races in the USA this weekend, following in the footsteps this year of Pauline Aitchison, David Hindmarsh and Rachelle Falloon. Laura took part in the Las Vegas Rock n Roll 5k on Saturday night where she finished in 28.21, whilst the following day she completed the half marathon in 2.06.58!

* A total of 17 Harriers have signed up for the massively subsidised club trip to the Brampton to Carlisle 10 Mile Road Race on Sunday, November 19.

The Harriers on-board are: Jon Archer, Ian Horsley, John Cuthbert, Peter McEwan, Jason Dawson, John Ross, Paul Dellbridge, Graham Skirrow, Mark Douglas, Conrad Stewart, Allan Foggon, Alice Tetley-Paul, Chris Friend, Dan Turnnbull, Jo Gascoigne-Owens, James Willoughby, Mike Henry.