Amble hope to add Development side

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The North Northumberland Football League could be bolstered by the addition of new sides next season.

Although the League has been operating with just eight teams, Amble are exploring the possibility of adding a Development side.

At its peak in the 1950s the NNFL had over 30 teams in two Divisions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is now under the umbrella of the North East Combination League.

Amble were 4-2 winners at FC United of Newcastle in Division Two of the Northern Alliance while North Sunderland’s Tom Allan and Kyle Jeffrey were on target in their 2-0 win at Cullercoats.