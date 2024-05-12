Amble hope to add Development side
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The North Northumberland Football League could be bolstered by the addition of new sides next season.
Although the League has been operating with just eight teams, Amble are exploring the possibility of adding a Development side.
At its peak in the 1950s the NNFL had over 30 teams in two Divisions.
It is now under the umbrella of the North East Combination League.
Amble were 4-2 winners at FC United of Newcastle in Division Two of the Northern Alliance while North Sunderland’s Tom Allan and Kyle Jeffrey were on target in their 2-0 win at Cullercoats.
Rothbury’s final trip of the season was their longest and saw them beaten 3-0 at Whitburn & Cleadon in Division One.