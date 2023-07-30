Amble Bowling Club win North Northumberland League
Amble men's bowling team have won the North Northumberland League for 2023.
They lost just twice in the whole season but the title still went to the wire on the very final day.
Amble won a very close game away to Lesbury by 5 points to 3.
This result meant that Amble were the league winners for the first time since 2017 beating their nearest rivals, Rothbury, by a single point.
There was much celebration by the team once this was confirmed.