Amble Bowling Club win North Northumberland League

Amble men's bowling team have won the North Northumberland League for 2023.
By Alan RaveningContributor
Published 30th Jul 2023, 11:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Jul 2023, 11:02 BST

They lost just twice in the whole season but the title still went to the wire on the very final day.

Amble won a very close game away to Lesbury by 5 points to 3.

This result meant that Amble were the league winners for the first time since 2017 beating their nearest rivals, Rothbury, by a single point.

There was much celebration by the team once this was confirmed.

