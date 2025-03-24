Alnwick young guns in County Cup Final thriller
Alnwick RFC’s u16s were unlucky as they went down to a narrow 24-20 defeat at Tynedale in the County Cup Final at Greensfield.
The youngsters put in a tremendous performance with some fantastic rugby on display from both teams.
There were also Northumberland County honours for the Alnwick youngsters George Nelson and Ryan King who appeared in a recent county u20s 32-17 victory against Cheshire.
Alnwick’s first team suffered a defeat as they went down 46-34 at third-placed Heath in Regional One North East.
Michael van Vuuren’s team have a break this weekend then complete their season with a visit to fourth-placed York on Saturday 5th April.
The blue and golds are fifth in the table with ten wins, a draw and ten losses so far this campaign.