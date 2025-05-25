Alnwick win boost ahead of cricket derby

Alnwick have had a tough start to the season

Max Harrison hit an impressive 81 as Alnwick claimed their second win of the season.

They beat Annfield Plain by seven wickets at Weaver’s Way in Division One of the Northumberland & Tyneside League.

The 30 points weren’t enough to lift the side out of the relegation spots but did pull them to within eight points of Blaydon.

Harrison whacked eight fours and two sixes as he led the side to total before being caught by David Anderson off Sam Blake.

Harrison was also handy with the ball, taking 3-32 as Alnwick had the visitors all out for 178 in the 48th over – but Charlie Edwardson led the way with a mightily impressive seven wicket haul for just 43 runs.

Skipper James Crooks took three catches as Alnwick tore through the Annfield Plain order with their captain David Anderson’s 48 the top score.

Alnwick’s Mark Humphreys was disappointed to be caught by Issac Speight from Sam Blake just one short of his half century in a good pairing with Harrison.

Alnmouth & Lesbury lost by 72 runs at Swalwell.

Their hosts ran up a total of 221/7 after electing to bat, despite an awesome start from Alnmouth as Harry Sutherland’s bowling was edged behind to wicket keeper Laurie Robson by both openers Chris Mann and Ollie Greenwood and they quickly found themselves 2-12.

A 66 from Chris Younger and 64 from Jonty Barnes steadied the ship, Ed Brunton and Chalana De Silva eventually taking their respective wickets with catches from Sutherland and Peter Smith.

Sutherland’s 46, which included three sixes and three fours, was the highest score that Alnmouth mustered in response as the wickets tumbled.

They were all out for 149 in the 42nd over.

Alnmouth & Lesbury meet Alnwick in the first big League derby clash of the season at Hipsburn this weekend with both sides eagerly anticipating the clash.

The teams met in the first round of the Tyneside Charity Bowl in mid-week recently, with Alnmouth advancing thanks to a 149-run win.

Peter Smith was 94 not out and Laurie Robson made 84 that night as Alnmouth made 209/2 in their 20 overs before restricting Alnwick to 60/7.