Alnwick undone by magnificent knock of 147 from Ansari

Alnmouth & Lesbury 1sts went down to a three-wicket defeat at the hands of Lanchester 1sts in the Northumberland and Tyneside Cricket League on Saturday.

Dushan Hernantha top-scored with 65 and both Jonathan Craigs and Callum Batey hit 29 as Alnmouth posted 198 all out.

Kieron Taylor took 3-23 for Lanchester, who, in reply, made 199-7 in 42 overs with Sam Crooks on 51 and Taylor and Greg Halliday both on 27. Hernantha took 3-70 with the ball.

Alnwick 1sts went down to a heavy 235-run defeat at the hands of Bedlington 1sts.

Manjid Ansari hit a splendid unbeaten 147, with Chris Younger on 61 and Connor Leason on 59 as Bedlington put on a big score of 318-6 in their 50 overs with Max Harrison taking 3-39.

Alnwick could only muster 83 in reply with Andrew Scott the top scorer on 34. Ansari completed an amazing afternoon with figures of 6-7 for the home side.

Tillside 1sts had a nine-wicket win when they beat Greenside 1sts away in the Northumberland & Tyneside Cricket League on Saturday.

Luke Dickson took a wicket in the first over which had the home side on the back foot. Calum Bickerton then took three in quick succession and finished with 4-11, while Sean Wales took 4-16 as Greenside were bowled out for only 44.

It was an easy target for the Etal side who soon reeled off the runs required with the loss of only one wicket.

Warkworth 1sts lost by 62 runs away to Corbridge 1sts.

Christopher Fowler hit 103 and there were knocks of 54 from Ryan Lowes and 45 from opener David Smurthwaite as Corbridge posted a decent score of 262-7 in their 50 overs.

Adam Hall took 3-55 for Warkworth, who in reply put up a good fight and got to 200-6 with Ian Clough on 58 and Martin Clark on 37 not out.

Alnmouth & Lesbury 2nds lost out by seven wickets in their game against Civil Service 1sts.

Chris Hinchcliffe top-scored on 34 as Alnmouth made 120 all out with Ganesh Thorat taking 5-16.

In reply, Civil Service needed 32 overs to reach their target with Rohit Saluja on 42 not out and Shravan Nallagoni on 39.

Tillside 2nds went down to a 113-run defeat at home against Whitley Bay 2nds.

Guarang Gadhi hit 60 and Sapnesh Jayswal 49 as the visitors posted 181 all out, with Boris Elsworthy claiming 3-22.

In reply, Tillside were reduced to 68 all out with Keith Bickerton their top scorer on 20.

High Thompson was the pick of the Whitley bowlers with figures of 4-17.

Warenford had an eight-wicket home win over Ulgham 1sts.

The visitors batted first and put on 171-5 with Bobby Dodds on 47 and Colin Tait on 36 not out, with Michael Thompson taking 3-10 with the ball.

In their innings, Waren took just over 31 overs to make 172-2 with Daniel Patterson top scoring on 94, Alan Sinton on 32 not out and Brian Thompson on 25.

Wooler went down by 132 runs at home to Kirkley 1sts, for whom opener Christian Rowe hit a splendid 153.

Andrew Horner also hit 51 and Chris Farrelly 40 as Kirkley put on a big score of 304-4, with Andrew Aitchison taking 3-46.

In reply, Wooler were 172-4 with Aitchison on 66, Andy Gallivan on 46 and Ian Clark on 27.

Embleton 2nds beat Berwick 2nds by 15 runs in Division 6 (North).

Mattjew Leetham hit 74 and Hedley Grey 67 as the home side put on 254-8 in their 40 overs.

Here were two wickets apiece for Michael Beveridge, Richard Farish and Gregor Thomson for Berwick, who, in their innings, made 239 all out in reply with Naill Jones hitting 95 before he was run out, Lee Mark adding 32, Farish 27 and Mark Murray 22. Grey took 3-53 with two wickets going to Ewan Thorpe and Dan Baines.

Howick won by 15 runs in their visit to face Monkseaton 1sts.

Adam Riley had a knock of 74 with Ted Glanville on 22 and Graeme McDonald on 20 as Howick opened with 149 in their 40 overs.

Ian McDine and Antony Lion both took three wickets for Monkseaton, who hit 134 in reply with Lion the top scorer on 20.

Oliver Tulip, Cameron Batey and Harriot Robson all claimed two wickets apiece.

Rock went down by four wickets when they entertained Ashington Rugby 2nds.

Andrew Bottomer hit 90 not out and George Cockayne 73 as Rock made 202 all out with David Wanless senior taking 5-22.

In reply, Ashington, who only had nine players, also took 39 overs to hit 203-4, with Kevin Hetherington on 68, Stephen Henderson on 45, Paul Milburn on 33 and Stuart Rosser on 29 not out. Thomas Parkinson and Bottomer each took two wickets.

Fixtures for Saturday, March 26 are:

Alnmouth & Lesbury 1sts v Shotley Bridge 1sts; Alnwick 1sts v Greenside 1sts; Tillside 1sts v Cowgate 1sts; Warkworth 1sts v Backworth 1sts; Shotley Bridge 2nds v Alnmouth & Lesbury 2nds; Bates Cottages 2nds v Warenford; Ulgham 1sts v Tillside 2nds; Whitley Bay 2nds v Alnwick 2nds; Howick v Warkworth 2nds; Stobswood 2nds v Rock; Wooler v Embleton.