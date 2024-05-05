Alnwick Town season reaches nail-biting finale

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Manager Richie Latimer’s Alnwick Town made it a sensational run of six wins on the trot in a fortnight – conceding just two and netting 20 in that time – as they closed the gap on leaders Wallington to a single point.

The Greens were beaten 4-3 at Haltwhistle while Alnwick beat Newcastle Chemfica 3-0 in their final home League fixture, which was reversed due to St. James’s Park being waterlogged.

They face bottom of the table Seaton Delaval on Wednesday night before a visit to Burradon & New Fordley on Saturday.

“I’m absolutely delighted with the form the squad has been in - they have been brilliant in the past 6 games in a very testing backlog of fixtures,” said Latimer after Euan Potts controlled and finished a ball over the top to put Alnwick in front against Chemfica.

Jamie Clark added the second before keeper Zac Stephenson was shown a red, but stand-in Michael Laws saved the resultant penalty with his feet. Kai Slinn put away the third for the ten men.

Town had also won the derby at Stobswood 3-0 in mid-week thanks to goals from Lewis Fairbairn, a Joe Eggleston rocket from distance, and an Usman Ogidan finish.

“We go into the last week of the season in second position in the League, still with a chance of finishing top,” continued the gaffer.

“We have two big games to go - both not easy games, away from home to Seaton Delaval who are fighting for the lives on Wednesday and then at Fordley, who always give us a tough game.”

“But we will be giving everything, like the lads have been doing all season - they have been outstanding for me as a group. My message to the players this week will be let's enjoy it, try and get two wins and let’s see where that takes us.”

Wallington have a game in hand and host Stobswood in mid-week, travel to Gateshead Rutherford on Saturday and then Killingworth next Monday night.

