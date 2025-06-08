Alnwick Town pre-season fixtures announced
The south Tynesiders will head up to St. James’s Park on Friday 4th July as manager Richard Latimer’s side get ready for another season in the Second Division of the Northern League.
They travel over the border to Coldstream on Saturday 12th July and host AFC New Fordley on Wednesday 16th.
The black and whites go to newly-promoted NPL East side Blyth Town on Saturday 19th July then finish things off with at local side Stobswood on the 25th.
Season tickets at Alnwick for 2025/26 are just £60 for adults, £40 for OAPs and £20 for u16s, with matchday entry prices of £6 for adults, £4 for OAPs and £2 for u16s.
Town are appealing for volunteers to assist with pitch maintenance at the club after the retirement of long-serving groundsman Ian Hogg.
Anyone interested in helping out at their local side can contact the club by email at [email protected].
Joe Eggleston cleaned up at the club’s presentation evening by taking the manager’s player, player’s player and 472 player of the year awards.
Jaymie Shell was young player, Jamie Clark top goalscorer and Luke Baston took the most improved player trophy.