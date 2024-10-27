Alnwick Town looking to bounce back on Wearside

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Alnwick Town gaffer Richie Latimer has described this Saturday’s visit to Sunderland RCA as a six-pointer.

The manager could only watch on in horror from the dug-out as his side were reduced to nine men and eventually went down 5-0 to high-fliers Horden CW at St. James’s Park last time out - and with Town now eighteenth in the table, the trip to second-bottom RCA’s Meadow Park is just that.

“I hate taking about relegation battles at this time in the season but until we’re out of it, that’s the way it’s going to be,” he told Alnwick Town TV.

“We’ve had a very difficult period in the last two months where we’ve played six of the top eight. But it’s a long way to the end of the season and it just takes one win. We’re lacking in confidence a little bit but in this league the games come thick and fast so hopefully we’ll put things right this Saturday.”

Alnwick boss Richie Latimer was frustrated by a lack of discipline.

Usman Ogidan and Yannick Aziakonou were both dismissed for second yellow cards against Horden, leaving the nine men with a mountain to climb.

“The positive I will take from it is the lads showed character,” said Latimer.

“The two lads that let us down today have been told and they accept it and they know – they’re experienced players. You’ve got to have discipline. I expect better, especially from two of my more experienced players, and I told them that. I think they let the lads down and they let the crowd down today but we’ve got to go again.”

Joshua Home-Jackson shot joint-leaders Horden ahead in the 16th minute after Town had started well. Ogidan was sent down the tunnel in the 33rd minute and Aziakonou was sin-binned for complaining about the decision. He also went for an early bath seven minutes after the break. Further goals from Jack Pounder, Chris Wallace, Robbie Bird, and Taylor Campbell piled on the agony.

“Now these lads will be missing games lads that didn’t make the squad today, that’s their chance, they get the shirt, let’s see what they do with it. If they play well they’ll stay in the team, that’s the way it works,” continued Latimer.

“On a positive the lads have grafted their backsides off all over the park, they never gave up, and haven’t let their heads drop. It’s always hard when you’re down to nine players so obviously we were under the cosh.”