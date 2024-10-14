Alnwick Town looking for reaction at third-placed Esh Winning after defeat

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Alnwick face another tough weekend when they travel to second-placed Esh Winning and boss Richie Latimer says: “The penny has to drop.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The black and whites were beaten 3-1 at St. James’s Park by high-flying Yarm & Eaglescliffe last Saturday and Latimer kept his players back in the dressing rooms after for ‘a good chat.’

“It’s been a very tough five weeks and we’re in a bit of a rut at the minute with our League form. I think that shows on the pitch where we’re lacking a little bit of confidence,” he told Alnwick Town TV.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve got to start being more competitive, we have to get closer to people, the quality has got to be there and most of all, sticking to a game plan– at the minute, whether it is confidence or just people not listening, we’re not doing our own jobs and I think that’s starting to tell in games.”

Town have taken two points from the last 18.

Latimer and his coaches opened up the changing room for a frank discussion as well after a double from Thomas Atkinson and another from Reece McCann put the visitors in charge with a late own goal providing the consolation.

“I think every team goes through it – it’s just our turn at the minute, so it’s about working hard from the management point of view, from the player’s point of view and as a club, to get ourselves back. We’ve dropped down the League with two draws and four losses in our last six games.”

“But it was always going to be a learning curve. We’ve just been promoted, but sometimes I think we have to get that mentality of the standard that we’re at,” he continued.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Last season, in the Alliance, we’ve got a little more time on the ball, you can do your little flicks and sort of get away with it – this season, it’s a totally different kettle of fish. We are getting caught on the ball, we’re not sharp enough, so we’re working hard again this week in training to reinforce what we want and how we want to play.”

“All it needs is a win, but the games don’t get any easier with Esh Winning on Saturday and Horden at home the week after, but this is why we came into the Northern League.”