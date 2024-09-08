Alnwick Town Ladies' success on the road

By Jon Tait
Contributor
Published 9th Sep 2024, 00:46 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Alnwick Town Ladies earned three points on the road with a hard-earned 4-2 victory at Harrogate Town in the North East Women’s Regional League Premier.

Libby Rees, Catherine Johnston, Katie Stark and Chloe Young were in target in the success, which give boss Peter Hateley’s side a maximum return from their opening two games this season.

They are second in the table on goal difference behind Ponteland United Women.

Town host Wallsend Boy’s Club women this Sunday.

The Tynesiders have lost their opening two fixtures, going down 3-2 at Bradford and 3-0 at home to leaders Pont.

Related topics:Alnwick Town LadiesHarrogate Town

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice