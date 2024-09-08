Alnwick Town Ladies' success on the road
Alnwick Town Ladies earned three points on the road with a hard-earned 4-2 victory at Harrogate Town in the North East Women’s Regional League Premier.
Libby Rees, Catherine Johnston, Katie Stark and Chloe Young were in target in the success, which give boss Peter Hateley’s side a maximum return from their opening two games this season.
They are second in the table on goal difference behind Ponteland United Women.
Town host Wallsend Boy’s Club women this Sunday.
The Tynesiders have lost their opening two fixtures, going down 3-2 at Bradford and 3-0 at home to leaders Pont.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.