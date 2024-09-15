Alnwick Town Ladies in first defeat ahead of FA Cup clash
Emma Urwin was on target for Alnwick Town Ladies but they went down 4-1 at home to Wallsend Boys Club in the North East Regional Premier Division.
It was the black and white’s first defeat following a 3-1 success over York Railway Institute and a 4-2 success at Harrogate Town.
Wallsend, meanwhile, had been defeated in their opening two games.
Alnwick remain in fourth spot in the table and have a huge game this weekend when they take on Birtley Town Ladies in the second round qualifying of the Adobe Women’s FA Cup.
Kick-off at Greensfield is at 2.00pm.
