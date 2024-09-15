Alnwick Town Ladies in first defeat ahead of FA Cup clash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Emma Urwin was on target for Alnwick Town Ladies but they went down 4-1 at home to Wallsend Boys Club in the North East Regional Premier Division.

It was the black and white’s first defeat following a 3-1 success over York Railway Institute and a 4-2 success at Harrogate Town.

Wallsend, meanwhile, had been defeated in their opening two games.

Alnwick remain in fourth spot in the table and have a huge game this weekend when they take on Birtley Town Ladies in the second round qualifying of the Adobe Women’s FA Cup.

Kick-off at Greensfield is at 2.00pm.