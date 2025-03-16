Alnwick Town Ladies in Cup semi-final action

Alnwick Town ladies host Newcastle United Development in the semi-finals of the NFA Women’s Cup on Sunday.

Peter Hately’s side are hoping for a large crowd to come along and cheer them on for the 1.30pm kick-off.

Berwick Rangers and Morpeth Town ladies will meet in the Northumberland Women’s League Cup Final at Sam Smith’s Park on April 27.

The showpiece game has a 2pm kick-off.

The Alnwick Town Ladies squad

The Borderers and the Highwaylasses also occupy the top two spots in the League following their summer promotions with Willie Henderson’s Berwick requiring just two more points from their four remaining games to secure the title.

Berwick travel to Newcastle East End on Sunday where a win would hand them the silverware.