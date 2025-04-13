Alnwick Town ladies beaten at Bantams

By Jon Tait
Contributor
Published 13th Apr 2025, 16:54 BST
Updated 14th Apr 2025, 08:04 BST
Alnwick Town ladies went down 4-1 at title-chasing Bradford City.

The black and whites slipped down to sixth in the table, but have games in hand on the sides around them.

They make the journey to South Shields this Sunday looking to make up ground on the Mariners who lead them by six points but have played two games more.

Alnwick were 3-1 winners over the side from Harton & Westoe Miner’s Welfare at Greensfield last month and Peter Hately’s team will be keen to do the double over them.

Town have two home games left in their four final fixtures

Town still have to play Bradford and Spennymoor Town at home and they visit leaders Chester-le-Street Town on the final day, so they can still have a big say in where the championship silverware ends up this term.

