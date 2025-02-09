Alnwick Town Ladies back to winning ways

Alnwick Town Ladies secured a 3-1 win over Sunderland West End in the North East Regional Premier League.

The black and whites had suffered only their third loss of the season the week before, but put that behind them as they maintained third place in the table and kept up the pressure on the top.

Chloe Young, Rhiannon Mallaburn and Catherine Johnston were on the scoresheet.

They are in Northumberland FA Women’s Cup action this weekend when they go to Cramlington United in the quarter finals.

Morpeth Town Ladies face a tough trip to Newcastle United’s Development side in the same competition.

The Highwaylasses went down to a 2-0 reverse at Craik Park by Heaton Hawks last weekend but they remain in second spot behind Berwick Rangers in the Northumberland Premiership.

The Borderers outgunned West Allotment Celtic 6-4 to extend their lead to six points with a game in hand.

But they had to show real character to fight back from 3-2 down at half time.

Amy Gibson hit a hat-trick for the ‘Gers with the prolific Michelle Stewart bagging a brace and Brogan Dougal adding the other.