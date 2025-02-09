Alnwick Town Ladies back to winning ways

By Jon Tait
Contributor
Published 9th Feb 2025, 18:05 BST
Updated 10th Feb 2025, 09:12 BST
Alnwick Town Ladies secured a 3-1 win over Sunderland West End in the North East Regional Premier League.

The black and whites had suffered only their third loss of the season the week before, but put that behind them as they maintained third place in the table and kept up the pressure on the top.

Most Popular

Chloe Young, Rhiannon Mallaburn and Catherine Johnston were on the scoresheet.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They are in Northumberland FA Women’s Cup action this weekend when they go to Cramlington United in the quarter finals.

Both Alnwick and Morpeth are in County Cup action this weekendplaceholder image
Both Alnwick and Morpeth are in County Cup action this weekend

Morpeth Town Ladies face a tough trip to Newcastle United’s Development side in the same competition.

The Highwaylasses went down to a 2-0 reverse at Craik Park by Heaton Hawks last weekend but they remain in second spot behind Berwick Rangers in the Northumberland Premiership.

The Borderers outgunned West Allotment Celtic 6-4 to extend their lead to six points with a game in hand.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But they had to show real character to fight back from 3-2 down at half time.

Amy Gibson hit a hat-trick for the ‘Gers with the prolific Michelle Stewart bagging a brace and Brogan Dougal adding the other.

Related topics:Alnwick Town LadiesBorderersNewcastle United
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice