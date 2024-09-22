Alnwick Town Juniors win at County Football Awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Alnwick Town Juniors praised the unseen grafters at the football club after receiving the 100% Positive award at the glittering Northumberland FA awards evening in Newcastle last week.

“There is so much work that goes on behind the scenes to make sure our club is at a high standard for all coaches, players and parents,” said a club official after they picked up the award and recognition at the Grassroots Awards dinner at the plush Crowne Plaza hotel.

“From all of us at the club, we would like to thank everyone. Thank you to the NFA for noticing how well our club is run.”

The Northumberland FA commendation read: “We proudly award Alnwick Town Juniors the 100% Positive Award for their exceptional efforts in creating a welcoming and respectful environment. Their dedication to making everyone feel included and valued is truly impressive. Congratulations to the entire team at Alnwick Town Juniors.”