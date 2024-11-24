Alnwick Town host Sunderland West End in 'another tough test'

Alnwick are back at St. James's Park this Saturday

Alnwick Town boss Richie Latimer is keen for his side to establish themselves in the Northern League.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Promotion has proved a challenge so far for the black and whites following a number of years back in the Northern Alliance - and Latimer is determined to not only maintain their place in the higher League, but to push on as reward for the fans and the committee at the oldest club in Northumberland.

Town host mid-table Sunderland West End this Saturday looking to pull themselves away from the sides below them in the drop zone after their match at Chester-le-Street Town was off due to Storm Bert last weekend. Town remain in 18th spot and looking over their shoulders but have games in hand on clubs around them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Again, like I say every week in this League, we have another tough game this Saturday,” said Latimer.

“West End have had a good first half of the season so we are expecting a battle for 90 minutes. Our home form hasn't been great this season, so we will be looking to put that right on Saturday in front of our fans who have turned out all season for team.”

With around 100 turning up at St. James’s every home game and also travelling to support the side, the manger has been impressed with their vocal backing – and is determined to give them something to shout about.

“I can't build up or thank the fans enough. They have been brilliant and very loyal though a tough couple of months - they turned up in numbers for our game against Newcastle in the Senior Cup and never stopped singing though out the game,” said Latimer, whose side went out to the Premier League youngsters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The 472 are a massive part of why we are desperate to get our season going again. We’ve half a season still to go and I feel like the lads are working hard on and off the training pitch to make this happen,” he said.

“I believe we have the players and personalities and the backing and support to move up this League. I came to this club to get them back to where they belong and we have made a lot of changes to the playing squad. It takes time to gel so hopefully we see that happening over the second half of this season and cement our place in the Northern League.”