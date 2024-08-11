Alnwick Town get lift off with battling displays

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Alnwick boss Richie Latimer was ‘over the moon’ as the black and whites’ season took off with their first win since their return to the Northern League.

And the gaffer is hoping that they can stay up in orbit when they face Ryton & Crawcrook Albion at St. James’s Park this Saturday on the back of another mid-week home fixture against Chester-le-Street Town as the games keep coming thick and fast.

“The win capped off what was a good week after getting our first away point of the season on the road at Darlington,” said Latimer.

“Mind, we have made it hard for ourselves in both games by going two goals behind, but the character the players have shown to get back into the game and get the results has been outstanding.”

Town have come from behind twice to take points in their last two fixtures

Town celebrated after collecting their first three points back at the higher level last Saturday when they stormed back from two-down beat Billingham Town 4-2.

Kieran Hogg reduced the deficit before the interval and Brannon Patterson made it all-square when his effort went in off the back post.

Euan Potts put away the third from close range following good work by Max Anderson then Joe Eggleston rounded things off with a powerful run and drive from distance which flew into the net in a superb second half display.

Anderson and Jamie Hanson had been on target for the black and whites as they again displayed their fighting qualities in coming back back from 2-0 down to draw at Darlington Town last Tuesday evening.

“Going forward I would like to start getting ahead in games as it saves me all the stress,” laughed Latimer.

“We have another tough week ahead again against very good Chester-le-Street and Ryton & Crawcrook sides, but now we have that first win we will be looking to take that confidence into those games and will be looking for our first win at home.”

With crowds of around the 120 mark turning out at St. James’s Park for the opening games, the club will again hope to see the fans coming out in their numbers as Alnwick start making their way up the League.

Town’s Ladies have been drawn at home to the winners of CLS Amazons against Birtley Town in the second round of the FA Cup.