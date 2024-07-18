Alnwick Town gearing up for Northern League

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Alnwick Town make the short journey to former Northern Alliance neighbours Stobswood Welfare on Friday evening as they start making their final preparations for the new season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Town will kick-off 2024/25 back up in Division Two of the Northern League when they pay a visit to Jarrow on Saturday 27th July.

Boss Richie Latimer was left with plenty to ponder as Town finished in fourth-spot in the St. Mary's Inn Cup competition hosted by Morpeth Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The black and whites got more game time into the legs but were beaten 3-0 by the hosts last Friday night and were then comprehensively beaten 7-0 by Blyth Town on the Saturday.

Town's over 35s are in the Stephen Carey Cup semi finals

The side’s over 35s were 4-2 winners over North Northumberland League runners-up Swarland in the Stephen Carey Memorial Cup and booked a place in the semi-finals.

They will be joined by AFC Newbiggin Reserves who were victors in a penalty shoot-out win over North Sunderland reserves. Newbiggin won 2-0 on spot kicks after the game had ended 2-2.

Also going into the last four of the competition were Stobswood Reserves, who won on penalties after drawing 3-3 with the newly-formed Rothbury Reserves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve got a lot of 15/16 year olds training and they’ve been the brightest in the squad, so I’d encourage any of the younger players in the area to come along. It bodes well for feeding the first team in two or three years,” said Rothbury secretary Dan Herron.

North Sunderland’s first team also went into the semis with a comprehensive 9-0 success against North Northumberland League Longhoughton.

Alnwick over 35s play Newbiggin Reserves at Seafield Park in the first semi-final at 7.00 pm this evening (Thursday 18 July) while Stobswood face North Sunderland at Seafield Park with a 2pm kick off on Saturday in the other.