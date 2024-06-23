Alnwick Town fixtures released

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Alnwick Town will visit Jarrow in their first game back in the Northern League.

Richie Latimer’s side go to Perth Green on the south banks of the Tyne on Saturday 27th July with a 3pm kick-off.

Their first fixture at St. James’s Park is against Billingham Synthonia on Tuesday 30th July with a 7.45pm kick-off, and they are back at home against Newcastle University on the Saturday.

Town have a local derby against Bedlington Terriers to look forward to in season 2024/25 and they host the Reds on Boxing Day with a 7.45pm kick-off.

They travel to the Dr. Pit Welfare for the return fixture on the 4th January.

This will be Town’s first season back in the Second Division of the Northern League since 2018.

The club first joined the Northern League in 1982 and spent one season in Division One, in 1990/91.