Alnwick Town fixtures released
and live on Freeview channel 276
Richie Latimer’s side go to Perth Green on the south banks of the Tyne on Saturday 27th July with a 3pm kick-off.
Their first fixture at St. James’s Park is against Billingham Synthonia on Tuesday 30th July with a 7.45pm kick-off, and they are back at home against Newcastle University on the Saturday.
Town have a local derby against Bedlington Terriers to look forward to in season 2024/25 and they host the Reds on Boxing Day with a 7.45pm kick-off.
They travel to the Dr. Pit Welfare for the return fixture on the 4th January.
This will be Town’s first season back in the Second Division of the Northern League since 2018.
The club first joined the Northern League in 1982 and spent one season in Division One, in 1990/91.
The black and whites have twice been relegated back into the Northern Alliance, in 2006/07 and 2018.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.