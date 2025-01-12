Alnwick Town fixture hit by frozen pitch

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Alnwick Town go to Prudhoe’s Essity Park this Saturday looking to leapfrog Newcastle University.

The Students are currently just two points and two places ahead of the black and whites in fourteenth spot of the Northern League Second Division table.

Boss Richie Latimer isn’t taking the challenge lightly and has stressed the importance of every fixture for Town in the second half of the season as they look to continue their upward momentum.

“I think all the games from now till the end of the season are important, and definitely against the teams in and around us now that we are at the business end of the season,” he said.

Town are looking to move up the table

Alnwick’s fixture against Jarrow at St. James’s Park was frozen off last Saturday as the big chill iced over grounds across the North East, wiping out the fixture lists.

Town were scheduled a journey further west in mid-week when they were due to travel to Carlisle City in Round Two of the Brooks Mileson Memorial League Cup.

Although the cold weather also hit Cumbria hard, the Division One side’s Gillford Park pitch may have thawed out in time.

“It's been unfortunate that we have had a couple games called off after two good wins as you like the games to keep coming when you have a bit of form, but the lads have been working hard away from the pitch,” he continued.

“They’ve done a lot of fitness, almost like a mini pre-season, which will hopefully hold us in good stead for the run in,” said Latimer.

“It's a big game for us on Saturday and a win would take us above the Uni, which would be a great start to 2025.”

Alnwick are sixteenth in Division Two but have games in hand on a couple of the sides above them – as well as those below them.

The side have reported no new injury concerns and should be able to make the trip with a full squad to pick from, with boss Latimer looking to give some players the chance to impress by getting game time at the Cup tie at Carlisle City on Tuesday night.

The Brooks Mileson Memorial Cup was axed last season due to the fixture pile up in the Northern league.