Alnwick Town FA Vase opponents announced

Alnwick Town will face Billingham Town in the first qualifying round of the FA Vase.

The Teessiders will travel to St James’s Park on Saturday, August 24 as Richie Latimer’s side take the first step on the road to Wembley.

The club have reached the second round of the competition on two occasions – in 1975/76 and 2014/15 for their best performances in the national competition.

The winners of the tie will go to Campion in the second qualifying round.

Alnwick will face Billingham in the Vase

374 clubs have entered at the first qualifying round stage.

Town’s preparations ahead of their return to the Northern League continued and the players got some game time into their legs with a 4-1 win at Burradon & New Fordley in their first friendly.

The Steven Carey Memorial Cup takes place at Seahouses this weekend with a number of local clubs involved.

North Sunderland FC reserves face Newbiggin reserves, Rothbury reserves will play Stobswood reserves, Longhoughton take on North Sunderland and Alnwick Town over 35s have been drawn against Swarland.

All money raised through donations, collection buckets and sponsorship will be equally shared between Hospice Care Northumberland, (CHUF) Children’s Heart Unit Fund, the Shaw family, helping raise funds to fight against MLD, and the fund itself.