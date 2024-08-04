Alnwick Town denied three points by last-gasp leveller

Alnwick Town face a long haul down to Billingham Town this weekend as they clock up the miles in the Northern League.

The black and whites were also on the road at Darlington Town in midweek as the games come thick and fast for Richie Latimer’s side.

Town were denied the three points last Saturday as Newcastle University’s Joel Manning headed in a stoppage time leveller to make it 2-2.

The Students had taken the lead at St. James’s through Stephen Pennington in the 21st minute but, with a crowd of 130 watching on, Town levelled when Usman Ogidan hit the back of the net just eight minutes later.

Alnwick were just seconds from beating the University

And the cheers were ringing again when sub Max Anderson sent the keeper the wrong way from the penalty spot in the 67th minute to put Alnwick ahead. There were just seconds left on the clock when Manning struck to deny them a first win.

“We were very disappointed not to take all three points,” said manager Latimer.

“We could and should have put the game to bed before their equaliser but we look at the positives first – it’s a point on the board back in the Northern League and we were very unlucky not to have taken anything out of the game against Billingham Synthonia last Tuesday night.”

Declan Brown gave the visitors an early lead in Alnwick’s first home game, which was also watch by a decent crowd of 136, and Matty Wilshaw added a second five minutes from the end. Euan Potts got off the mark to pull one back two minutes later as Alnwick pushed on.

“The pleasing thing is we are getting better every game and we have been competitive in every game,” continued the gaffer.

“Now it's just stopping them moments where we switch off and learn to manage the game in them moments - that's the learning curve we are on as a new club to the League. We go again this week and hopefully take confidence of our last performance into the game and give a good account of ourselves.”

Town face Billingham Synthonia again at St. James’s Park in the First Qualifying Round of the FA Vase on Saturday 24th August and will travel to Campion in the Second Qualifying Round if they’re successful.