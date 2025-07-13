Alnwick Town complete pre-season at Hebburn

Alnwick travel to NPL Premier side Hebburn Town for their final pre-season fixture.

The Hornets will provide a stern test for Richard Latimer’s Town, who have impressed in their previous warm-up games.

The black and whites lent Coldstream their young keeper Ben Luke for last weekend’s friendly as their stopper was away on holiday, and he pulled off a string of saves against his team-mates to put in a man-of-the-match performance.

The game across the border ended 2-2 while Alnwick had been comfortable 3-0 winners at Northern Alliance First Division Stobswood in their second pre-season work-out.

Rothbury take on Blue Star in the heat at Armstrong Park

“We got some valuable minutes in the legs against a good Alnwick side. It was hard work throughout, but there were positives to take,” a Stobswood official noted on their social media.

Rothbury are at Wallington on Saturday for the annual Mark Bruce Memorial Trophy fixture.

The game has been a regular on the calendar since 2020 when the talented Bruce, who starred at both sides, sadly passed away at just 52.

Rothbury were 4-2 winners against Heaton Stannington A last mid-week.

The Reds had James Jackson, Evan McEwan, Ciaran Hanna and S Smylie on target in the success.

“The game was another great test for us against a strong Heaton Stannington A, with the visitors having most of the play in the first half but we came on stronger in the second half. It’s more minutes in the legs as we continue to build,” commented a club official.

They gave a number of available players a run-out in their friendly against Newcastle Blue Star u21s last weekend with the visitors running out 4-2 winners in blazing heat.