Alnwick Town boss hits top total for mental health

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Alnwick Town manager Richard Latimer raised a bumper total at a charity boxing bout.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Latimer pulled on the gloves for the UWCB event at the Lancastrian Suite in Dunston.

“It was a really hard fight but I won, thankfully, and raised £1500 pounds for MIND. I’ve had fantastic support from everyone, but it’s now time to hang them gloves up,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His side were hit by a late sucker punch after it had looked like an Antonio Agostinho strike was going to earn in-form Alnwick Town their fifth win on the bounce.

In the blue corner - Richie Latimer and his supporters

The black and whites were just seconds from taking another three points at Billingham Synthonia in the Northern League Second Division when Jack Spears grabbed a stoppage time leveller.

“We’ve been on a brilliant run of form and we’re gutted to let the three points slip in the 92 minute,” said Latimer.

“However, Billingham is a tough place to go and it shows how much we have learned over the season. We have three big games to go and will try to finish as high as we can.”

Alnwick welcome fifth-placed Esh Winning to St. James’s Park this weekend.