Members of Alnwick Tennis Club with their American visitors. Picture: Alnwick Tennis Club

Two tennis coaches and 13 talented young players, several of whom are qualified instructors, from the tennis squad of St Mary’s University, Winona, Minnesota, were welcomed by the chair of Alnwick Tennis Club (ATC) Ernie Harpur and club members James Huntly and Dennis Greenslade.

This is the seventh visit of the St Mary’s tennis squad to ATC, with the visits running triennially from 2002 until 2017, interrupted only by the Covid pandemic.

The university squad’s head coach, Jeff Halberg, has long connections with Alnwick, beginning with his time as a student on the St Cloud University British Studies Programme at Alnwick Castle in 1986.

Jeff returned to Alnwick as an assistant director of the programme during 1989-90.

During his periods in Alnwick, Jeff was an active member of the local tennis club, playing for the first team and forming many friendships.

He has maintained a very close friendship with Raymond Huntly, a former chair of the club and now an honorary member.

Raymond and his son, James, are veterans of all of these visits, with Raymond being the enthusiastic main organiser and host on each occasion.

The event this year involved Jeff and his assistant coach, Dave Sonday, leading two sessions, the first for junior club members and a second for adults, with the more advanced juniors also participating.

The format involved the visiting US squad players mixing with the local players in clinics to develop skills, with the emphasis on fun games and enjoyment.

The tennis was followed by an ‘off-street coronation party’ that continued well into the evening.

The visitors were very impressed by the clubhouse and playing facilities, and showed an interest in the history of tennis in Alnwick.

Jeff remarked that he has encouraged the players in his tennis squad to share his infectious enthusiasm for the visit to Alnwick as the highlight of their tour of England and Scotland.

That is all the more impressive in context of a tour itinerary displayed on the back of their T-shirts – London, Oxford, York, Alnwick, Edinburgh and Cambridge.

Jeff’s parting remark was a promise to return in three years’ time.