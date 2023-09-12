Alnwick Tennis Club holds successful invitation mixed doubles tournament

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Group Stage play saw everyone playing a minimum of three tie-break sets, with the winners and runners-up of each group going through to the semi-finals.

The first of these saw Group One winners Dawn Laidlaw (Rothbury) and Charles Yardley (Glanton) play Rosanna Curtis and Tom Martin from Alnwick who were the runners-up in Group Two. In a very entertaining match Dawn and Charles emerged victorious 6-3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The other semi-final was closely contested going went to a tie-break with Group Two Winners Judith Short and Ray Huntly (Alnwick) managing to defeat Susanne Jordon (Alnwick) and Angus Keate (Corbridge) 7-6.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An invitation mixed doubles event was held at Alnwick Tennis Club.

In the final Dawn and Charles were comfortable victors against the hitherto unbeaten Judith and Ray and were presented with a perpetual silver trophy and smaller versions to keep by club chair Ernie Harpur.