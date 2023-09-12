News you can trust since 1854
Alnwick Tennis Club holds successful invitation mixed doubles tournament

Alnwick Tennis Club held an Invitation Mixed Doubles Tournament, organised by Ray Huntly, at their Prudhoe Street Courts.
By Ian Smith
Published 12th Sep 2023, 10:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Sep 2023, 10:55 BST
Group Stage play saw everyone playing a minimum of three tie-break sets, with the winners and runners-up of each group going through to the semi-finals.

The first of these saw Group One winners Dawn Laidlaw (Rothbury) and Charles Yardley (Glanton) play Rosanna Curtis and Tom Martin from Alnwick who were the runners-up in Group Two. In a very entertaining match Dawn and Charles emerged victorious 6-3.

The other semi-final was closely contested going went to a tie-break with Group Two Winners Judith Short and Ray Huntly (Alnwick) managing to defeat Susanne Jordon (Alnwick) and Angus Keate (Corbridge) 7-6.

An invitation mixed doubles event was held at Alnwick Tennis Club.An invitation mixed doubles event was held at Alnwick Tennis Club.
In the final Dawn and Charles were comfortable victors against the hitherto unbeaten Judith and Ray and were presented with a perpetual silver trophy and smaller versions to keep by club chair Ernie Harpur.

The event will be played annually on the first Sunday in September.

