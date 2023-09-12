Alnwick Tennis Club holds successful invitation mixed doubles tournament
and live on Freeview channel 276
Group Stage play saw everyone playing a minimum of three tie-break sets, with the winners and runners-up of each group going through to the semi-finals.
The first of these saw Group One winners Dawn Laidlaw (Rothbury) and Charles Yardley (Glanton) play Rosanna Curtis and Tom Martin from Alnwick who were the runners-up in Group Two. In a very entertaining match Dawn and Charles emerged victorious 6-3.
The other semi-final was closely contested going went to a tie-break with Group Two Winners Judith Short and Ray Huntly (Alnwick) managing to defeat Susanne Jordon (Alnwick) and Angus Keate (Corbridge) 7-6.
In the final Dawn and Charles were comfortable victors against the hitherto unbeaten Judith and Ray and were presented with a perpetual silver trophy and smaller versions to keep by club chair Ernie Harpur.
The event will be played annually on the first Sunday in September.