Members of the Reheat team at Alnwick Tennis Club where they held a team day to boost wellbeing. Picture: Reheat

The firm turned to the tennis club to run its first team activity as part of the Better Health at Work Award, which is now central to the organisation’s ongoing support for better health and wellbeing in the workplace.

Reheat joins more than 440 employers currently taking part in the award, which is operated by local authorities in the North East and Cumbria, and provides free support for businesses in a bid to combat common health issues attributed to the region, reducing absenteeism and increasing productivity as a result.

According to the award, two of the top causes of sickness absence in the workplace are muskoskeletal issues and mental health conditions, with the latter costing UK employers up to £56 billion each year.

Ernest Harpur, chair of Alnwick Tennis Club, said: “The club was delighted to make its excellent facilities available to Reheat for this team activity.

“This aligns with our desire to encourage more community engagement with the sport, reaping the health benefits for individuals.”

Oisín de Priall, senior consultant and health advocate at Reheat, said: “What better way to kick-off our commitment to the Better Health at Work Award than through a tennis game at our local club, and many of the team now want to make it a regular event.

