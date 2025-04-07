Alnwick Tennis Club appoints new club coach and announces open day

Alnwick Tennis Club's new club coach, Becky Foulger.

Alnwick Tennis Club has appointed a new club coach, Rebecca (Becky) Foulger.

Becky, who is Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) accredited, will move to Alnwick from Suffolk where she has been coaching at Kesgrave Tennis Club.

She comes with glowing references from the current and past chairs at the Kesgrave club and has impressed everyone at the Alnwick club that she has met on and off court.

She said: “I am super excited to be appointed as Alnwick Tennis Club’s new coach.

“I have over five years’ experience coaching all ages and abilities, from ‘toddler tennis’ right through to ‘walking tennis’ at the other end of the age spectrum.

“I have a true passion for getting players on court, keeping active and having fun.”

Becky continued: “My family home is in Suffolk where I found my love for the game and played regularly as a child at my local tennis club. Tennis Tuesday was always my favourite day of the week.”

She will be delivering a wide range of group and individual tennis sessions, including some new sessions such as Cardio Tennis as well as the LTA Youth Girls Programme, which aims to inspire and encourage young girls to play tennis and to stay in the sport.

In addition to running holiday camps and fun tournaments, she will also be linking with local schools to help make tennis accessible to all.

For an early opportunity to meet Becky go along to a free club Open Day this weekend.

Drop in to the club on Prudhoe Street any time between 10am and 2pm on Saturday (April 12) to enjoy a fun event with coaching for juniors – with games and prizes – and for adults a chance to try the game, rackets will be provided. Refreshments will be available throughout the day.

Becky will also be running an introductory Easter Tennis Camp for juniors aged four-16 on Wednesday, April 23, from 9am to 12pm.

For more information on either event, or to book a place on the tennis camp, please get in touch with Becky on her mobile: 07568062065 or email: [email protected].