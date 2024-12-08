Alnwick take on Chester-le-Street United in Northern League Division Two

Alnwick are looking to record back-to-back wins

The sense of belief is back at St. James’s Park, says Alnwick Town boss Richie Latimer.

The black and whites put a difficult winless run behind them with a 4-2 success against Sunderland West End last time out – and his side are keen to get back out onto the pitch and do it all again.

They host ninth-placed Chester-le-Street United in Northern League Division Two this weekend following a fixture break last Saturday which also saw all of the other games wiped out by Storm Darrah.

“The next game against Chester-le-Street can't come around quick enough,” said Latimer.

“After getting back to winning ways against West End you could feel the relief around the whole club - no more so than from the players in the changing room.”

“Unfortunately, we had a break last weekend so the lads have been in twice this week training hard and the mood around the players is now one of confidence and belief again.”

Town remain in eighteenth spot but are eyeing the places above them with Redcar, Billingham Town, Billingham Synthonia and local rivals Bedlington Terriers and Newcastle University all within catching distance.

Latimer knows that by putting a string of results together ahead of the busy Christmas period will prove important not just for their League position, but with maintaining that feeling of confidence that pervades the dressing rooms.

“Last time away to Chester-le-Street United we won 5-0 in what has proved to be our best performance so far of the season, but we will have to be at our best again when they travel to St. James’s Park,” he continued.

“Chester-le-Street United have been brilliant form since we last met. They’re a very good footballing team, so we will have to be our best to try and get back-to-back wins which is never easy in this League.”

Alnwick Town Ladies’ fixture against Bradford City was another that fell foul of the bad weather and was postponed. It will be re-arranged in the New year.

Peter Hately’s side are scheduled to play a big match at second-placed Ponteland United in the North East Regional Premier League this Sunday.

The West Northumbrians moved ahead of Alnwick in the table on goal difference, but Hately’s team have a game in hand.