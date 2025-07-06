Alnwick suffer tenth cricket defeat

Alnwick went down to their tenth defeat of the season at home to Ponteland.

The NTCL Division One strugglers put on 114 all out at Weavers Way after being put in to bat with skipper James Crooks top scoring on 17 before he was run out.

Ponteland made 116/2 by the 29th over – Intisaar Fazal hitting 35 before Andrew Stewart bowled him and Jon Appleby making 32 not out to take them to total.

Alnwick go to second bottom Blaydon on Saturday looking to close the gap between the sides.

Warkworth are back up to fifth in Division Two following a thrilling 6-run win at Bedlington.

The game went right down to the wire as Warkworth made 210/7 after being put in to bat, then managed to restrict the hosts to 204/8 – but it must have been a nervy couple of final overs.

Connor Leason smacked 116 not out and his batting partner Cameron Rochow was 33 not out as Warkworth were made to sweat at the end.

They had made a great start to their fielding as they had the hosts on 19-3 with Martin Clark taking the wickets of Jake Rothnie and Joshua Epsley and Oliver Bremner removing Derek Shepherd.

Rhys James caught Majid Ansari from Adam Hall’s delivery to send him walking on 15, and Tristan Parnell tore into the lower order, taking 3-27.

He clean bowled Kevin Harnott on 2 and Taimoor Javid for a duck, also dismissing Alek Johnson lbw without scoring.

Skipper Michael Phillips top scored with the bat before tea, knocking a 60 that included 11 boundaries before being bowled by Ruwan Sembukttige.

Luke McCurley hit 35 and Matthew Hall 43 as the side shared the scoring to keep up the run rate through the innings.

Warkworth are away to Seaton Burn this weekend.