Alnwick suffer narrow defeat; local cricket round-up
Laurence Reeves had struck a superb 53 not out from just 59 balls as Alnwick set a target of 214/9 but Whickham wicket keeper Samuel Brown proved difficult to dislodge with the bat as he ran up a century in reply.
Scott Richardson’s half century was also a huge factor in their score of 218/8 with just one ball left to send down the wicket, giving them a 29-points in the thrilling two-wicket success.
Bradley Spiers and Gareth Bateman both hit sixes for Alnwick, who sit in 11th spot in the Division One table.
Alnwick travel to Swalwell this weekend.
Warkworth went down to a 9-wicket defeat at Bates Cottages in Division Two.
Skipper Michael Phillips and Tristan Parnell both scored 63 each as Warkworth ran up a total of 215 all out in the 50th over but a 92 not out from Ross Symington and 93 not out from Liam Khan took Bates Cottages to 216/1 by the 35th over.
Warkworth take on Benwell & Walbottle at the Castle Green on Saturday.
Alnmouth & Lesbury seconds were defeated by 46 runs at home to Allendale.
Brian Brooks hit 44 not out in the total of 161 all out as they chased a total of 207 all out set by the visitors.
Brooks also bowled 5-21 in an impressive display for the side who go to Ponteland 2nds on Saturday.
Rock travel to Whitley Bay in Division Four on Saturday following a defeat by Stobswood Welfare.
Alnwick seconds lost by 94 runs at Bedlington 2nds in Division Five North while Embleton crashed to a 99-run defeat at home to Bates Cottages 2nds.
Embleton slumped to 34 all out with skipper Paul Carss’ 11 the highest – with six walking for ducks – as Akshay Parekh took 6-15 and Ian Nailess 4-13 in just 17.3 overs.
In Division Six North Howick, Alnmouth & Lesbury were defeated by 5 wickets at home to Cramlington 2nds.
