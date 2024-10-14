Alnwick suffer narrow defeat

By Jon Tait
Contributor
Published 14th Oct 2024, 09:25 BST
Updated 15th Oct 2024, 09:14 BST
Alnwick RFC head coach Michael van Vuuren named himself on the bench as the side went down to a narrow defeat against Cleckheaton.

Three first half tries saw Alnwick go in 22-18 up at the break but the visitors kicking proved decisive with Dale Breakwell putting over three penalties, three conversions and a drop goal.

Alnwick went over for a fourth try late on, but were beaten 27-33 and remain on the foot of the Regional One NE table.

They face a tough trip to second-placed Sandal this weekend.

Alnwick Ladies had Elena Jackson go over for a try in their 5-21 defeat by Whitley Bay Rockcliff Roses.

They go to Ponteland Tigers in NC Three North (North) action on Sunday.

