Alnwick suffer narrow defeat
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Alnwick RFC head coach Michael van Vuuren named himself on the bench as the side went down to a narrow defeat against Cleckheaton.
Three first half tries saw Alnwick go in 22-18 up at the break but the visitors kicking proved decisive with Dale Breakwell putting over three penalties, three conversions and a drop goal.
Alnwick went over for a fourth try late on, but were beaten 27-33 and remain on the foot of the Regional One NE table.
They face a tough trip to second-placed Sandal this weekend.
Alnwick Ladies had Elena Jackson go over for a try in their 5-21 defeat by Whitley Bay Rockcliff Roses.
They go to Ponteland Tigers in NC Three North (North) action on Sunday.